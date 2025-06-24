Falling oil drags Sasol down with it
Analysts believe concerns over the Strait of Hormuz may be overstated
24 June 2025 - 19:52
Sasol shares dropped the most in five years on Tuesday, with oil prices falling further as investors assessed the conflict in the Middle East.
After an initial rise of 3% following US air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Monday, oil prices retreated sharply amid hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, only to face renewed uncertainty as the fragile truce collapsed on Tuesday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.