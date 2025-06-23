Rising platinum prices drove an uptick in SA mining shares on Monday, with Northam the best performer, followed closely by Impala. Shares in Northam rose to a five-day high, closing at their best level in two weeks. The share price is up 85% so far this year.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Northam northward bound
Rising platinum prices drove an uptick in SA mining shares on Monday, with Northam the best performer, followed closely by Impala. Shares in Northam rose to a five-day high, closing at their best level in two weeks. The share price is up 85% so far this year.
AngloGold’s New York party set for further boost
Orion’s latest loan sparks concern among investors
Southern Palladium surges after securing funding to ramp up PGM project
Eastern Platinum the latest miner to suffer cyberattack
Cash-rich Harmony on track to meet production guidance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.