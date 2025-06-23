Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Northam northward bound

23 June 2025 - 20:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Rising platinum prices drove an uptick in SA mining shares on Monday, with Northam the best performer, followed closely by Impala. Shares in Northam rose to a five-day high, closing at their best level in two weeks. The share price is up 85% so far this year.

AngloGold’s New York party set for further boost

Stock’s inclusion in Russell 3000 index is expected to generate more interest
Companies
1 day ago

Orion’s latest loan sparks concern among investors

The soon-to-be copper miner has again leant on board of directors for funding
Companies
13 hours ago

Southern Palladium surges after securing funding to ramp up PGM project

One of the company’s largest shareholders invests a further A$4.6m to accelerate mine development
Companies
1 week ago

Eastern Platinum the latest miner to suffer cyberattack

Incident took place on May 27, just weeks after the group released a quarterly trading update
Companies
6 days ago

Cash-rich Harmony on track to meet production guidance

Record prices continue to free up capital for SA's largest gold producer by volume
Companies
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
2.
Gold slips as traders await Iran’s response
Markets
3.
Investors brace for oil price spike
Markets
4.
Rand weakens on Fed outlook and Middle East ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Special dividend hits Super Group
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.