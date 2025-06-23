Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum trends higher and higher

23 June 2025 - 20:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The world’s shrinking supply of platinum has put the metal in high demand recently, driving it to its highest price in more than a decade last week. The metal is on track to record its best year since 2009, having gained 45% since December.

Gold slips as traders await Iran’s response

Investors favour dollar after US attack on key Iranian nuclear sites at the weekend
Markets
22 hours ago

Eastern Platinum the latest miner to suffer cyberattack

Incident took place on May 27, just weeks after the group released a quarterly trading update
Companies
6 days ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum touches four-year high

The platinum price touched a four-year high on Wednesday on increasing demand from the jewellery business
Markets
5 days ago

Bad run continues as SA’s mining output worsens

Primary driver behind SA’s falling mineral output this year has been the platinum group metals sector
Economy
1 week ago

Southern Palladium surges after securing funding to ramp up PGM project

One of the company’s largest shareholders invests a further A$4.6m to accelerate mine development
Companies
1 week ago

JSE all share hits record high on sustained GNU optimism

Record gold prices and the prospect of a lower inflation target have extended SA Inc's rally
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
2.
Gold slips as traders await Iran’s response
Markets
3.
Investors brace for oil price spike
Markets
4.
Rand weakens on Fed outlook and Middle East ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Special dividend hits Super Group
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.