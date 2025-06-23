JSE and rand resilient after US attack on Iran
All share gains 0.44% while currency firms to R17.95/$ despite heightened geopolitical tension
23 June 2025 - 20:27
The JSE and rand, usually subject to the effects of global risk-off trade during a crisis, showed resilience on Monday, with both firming despite the US attack on Iran at the weekend.
The JSE all share gained 0.44% to close at 95,128 points while the rand firmed 0.91% to R17.95/$ as geopolitical tension heightened after the US joined the battle between Israel and Iran...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.