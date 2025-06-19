The Fed now expects US GDP growth to slow to 1.4% in 2025, down from its previous estimate of 1.8%
No-one has described how the law requiring investors to share 30% of an SA venture would make them invest
Transnet, KZN government and eThekwini face a hefty bill for their alleged part in the disaster at Prospecton plant
Intelligence report claims Shivambu was ‘accumulating supernatural powers to remove people’
Bank still working through the initial public offering and getting its shareholding to 75%, says CFO Arno Daehnke
Geopolitical tension, fragile infrastructure and threat of sudden capital outflows have all intensified since November review
Rebranding of Old Mutual Multi-Managers signals company’s evolution
Tehran residents flee capital as Israel says it hit more nuclear sites
Some players are making a strong return from injury and we’ve had time for players to settle back, says coach
The special new edition tips a hat to the iconic Camel Trophy cars of decades past
Gold inched higher as rising tensions in the Middle East buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset. Business Day TV discussed the investment case for the precious metal with Sebastian Pillay, head of share investing at FNB Wealth & Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The case for gold
Business Day TV chats to Sebastian Pillay, head of share investing at FNB Wealth & Investments
Gold inched higher as rising tensions in the Middle East buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset. Business Day TV discussed the investment case for the precious metal with Sebastian Pillay, head of share investing at FNB Wealth & Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.