WATCH: The case for gold

Business Day TV chats to Sebastian Pillay, head of share investing at FNB Wealth & Investments

19 June 2025 - 19:42
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Gold inched higher as rising tensions in the Middle East buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset. Business Day TV discussed the investment case for the precious metal with Sebastian Pillay, head of share investing at FNB Wealth & Investments.

