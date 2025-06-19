Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig

19 June 2025 - 19:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Zwelakhe Mnguni, chief investment officer of Benguela Global Fund Managers, and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE and rand turn positive despite Israel-Iran war
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Special dividend hits Super Group
Markets
3.
Oil climbs higher as Iran-Israel conflict enters ...
Markets
4.
Gold hardly changes as investors await Fed ...
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand flirts with 18/$ again
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.