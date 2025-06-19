Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Libstar price jumps most in five years

19 June 2025 - 21:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Food producer Libstar saw its share price rocket the most in about five years on Thursday as it reported a higher revenue increase than expected. It expects positive trading momentum for the rest of the year. 

Lancewood owner Libstar’s shares rise the most in five years on update

The group expects continued positive trading momentum for the rest of the year
Companies
14 hours ago

Libstar flags uncertainty in operating environment

Consumer goods group cites a weakening rand, soaring input costs and growing geopolitical risks
Companies
1 month ago

Libstar feels bite of foot-and-mouth disease

Group’s Lancewood brand reports resilient performance despite fresh outbreak in 2024
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE and rand turn positive despite Israel-Iran war
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Special dividend hits Super Group
Markets
3.
Oil climbs higher as Iran-Israel conflict enters ...
Markets
4.
Gold hardly changes as investors await Fed ...
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand flirts with 18/$ again
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.