Rand weakens on Fed outlook and Middle East tensions
The Fed now expects US GDP growth to slow to 1.4% in 2025, down from its previous estimate of 1.8%
19 June 2025 - 19:58
The rand reversed the previous session’s gains after the US Federal Reserve revised down its growth forecasts, while the world waits to see if the US will get involved in the battle between Israel and Iran.
The local currency was 0.67% weaker at R18.13/$ at 6.30pm on Thursday, making it the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar. ..
