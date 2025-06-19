Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Geopolitical risk drives Brent rally

19 June 2025 - 21:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

As the possibility rises that the US may join Israel’s battle with Iran, oil prices continued to rise for a third straight day. Geopolitical risk could push Brent above $90, Reuters reports Goldman Sachs as saying. 

Oil prices jump nearly 3% on Israel-Iran conflict

There was no sign of an exit strategy from either side and Trump says he will decide whether the US will get involved ‘in the next two weeks’
Markets
16 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Iran-Israel war adds uncertainty to rates, rand outlook

Stagflationary oil shock will pummel the local economy
Opinion
19 hours ago

WATCH: Oil gains as Middle East tension provides support

Business Day TV spoke to Charles Kieck, director of research at Afriforesight
Companies
9 hours ago

Oil climbs higher as Iran-Israel conflict enters sixth day

The worry that the conflict could disrupt supply is providing support
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on JSE top 40 index, New Gold ETF and oil

Business Day TV speaks to Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital
Markets
2 days ago

Iran-Israel conflict boosts oil

The fighting has increased the risk of potential disruption to supplies from key Middle East producing region
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE and rand turn positive despite Israel-Iran war
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Special dividend hits Super Group
Markets
3.
Oil climbs higher as Iran-Israel conflict enters ...
Markets
4.
Gold hardly changes as investors await Fed ...
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand flirts with 18/$ again
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.