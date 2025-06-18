Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Special dividend hits Super Group

18 June 2025 - 20:34
It was no surprise to see Super Group’s share price plummet by more than half after it paid a special dividend it recently declared following the sale of its Australian fleet management firm SG Fleet Group.

