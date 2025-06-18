The platinum price touched a four-year high on Wednesday on increasing demand from the jewellery business
Hopefully the presidency is taking careful notes on G7 meeting in Canada so as to avoid a repeat come November
This would obviate the need for a recapitalisation by the state, CEO Mpumelelo Tyikwe tells MPs
The ANC has previously proposed increasing the disclosure threshold from R100,000 to R250,000 and the annual donation cap from R15m to R50m
High interest rates, Trump’s tariffs and geopolitical issues also slow M&A, says new report
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, April retail trade sales rose 0.9%, reversing two months of contraction
Business Day TV speaks to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chair of Brand Africa
Qatar says ‘everyone’ worried about gas supplies after ‘uncalculated’ attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field
Court denies interdict by national federation seeking closure of SA Water Polo
The latest version wields 166kW and 437Nm more than the model launched here in 2022
The platinum price touched a four-year high on Wednesday on increasing demand from the jewellery business as the price of gold has become prohibitive due to its long bull run amid geopolitical tension.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum touches four-year high
The platinum price touched a four-year high on Wednesday on increasing demand from the jewellery business as the price of gold has become prohibitive due to its long bull run amid geopolitical tension.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.