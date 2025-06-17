Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Profit-taking hits Karooooo

17 June 2025 - 21:13
Karooooo was the worst performer on the JSE on Tuesday following the announcement last week that CEO Zak Calisto is selling R1.3bn worth of shares in the technology group he founded.

