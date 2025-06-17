Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand flirts with 18/$ again

17 June 2025 - 19:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Risk aversion remained the theme on Tuesday as the battle between Iran and Israel roiled global markets. The rand wasn’t spared the risk-off environment, performing the worst of emerging market currencies against the dollar.

Equities wobble as traders watch Middle East tension

Global stocks wavered and oil prices rose on Tuesday, as conflict between Israel and Iran entered its fifth day.
Markets
1 day ago

Iran-Israel conflict boosts oil

The fighting has increased the risk of potential disruption to supplies from key Middle East producing region
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting fuels safe-haven demand

Heightened geopolitical uncertainty sends traders in search of safety
Markets
1 day ago

Food, power, oil risks could nudge inflation higher in second half of 2025

Headline CPI inflation has surprised to downside but a few factors are likely to push it higher, says Absa analyst
Economy
1 day ago

JSE all share hits record high on sustained GNU optimism

Record gold prices and the prospect of a lower inflation target have extended SA Inc's rally
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Equities wobble as traders watch Middle East ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting fuels ...
Markets
3.
Iran-Israel conflict boosts oil
Markets
4.
Oil prices drop on reports Iran seeks ceasefire ...
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand flirts with 18/$ again
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.