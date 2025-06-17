The worry that the conflict could disrupt supply is providing support
Hopefully the presidency is taking careful notes on G7 meeting in Canada so as to avoid a repeat come November
‘If SA wants to gain economically from AfCTA, it needs to adopt a liberal approach on air transport liberalisation’
DA federal council chair Helen Zille has officially thrown her hat in the ring to lead Gauteng’s economic hub
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from FracProp
Fuel deflation counters rising food costs as core CPI holds at 3%, keeping price growth well below the Reserve Bank's 4.5% midpoint
While some support may emerge later in the year, key market risks remain tilted to the downside
We will respond firmly if the US becomes directly involved in Israeli strikes, says Iran’s UN ambassador
Capacity crowd of 46,000 expected to watch world champions in action in their first match in the Bay since 2021
Hermès is philosophical about temporal constraints
Risk aversion remained the theme on Tuesday as the battle between Iran and Israel roiled global markets. The rand wasn’t spared the risk-off environment, performing the worst of emerging market currencies against the dollar.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand flirts with 18/$ again
Risk aversion remained the theme on Tuesday as the battle between Iran and Israel roiled global markets. The rand wasn't spared the risk-off environment, performing the worst of emerging market currencies against the dollar.
Equities wobble as traders watch Middle East tension
Iran-Israel conflict boosts oil
Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting fuels safe-haven demand
Food, power, oil risks could nudge inflation higher in second half of 2025
JSE all share hits record high on sustained GNU optimism
