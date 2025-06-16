Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Safe haven reigns again

16 June 2025 - 22:04
While Sasol stole the show on Friday, AngloGold Ashanti did best in its sector, leaping 4.3% on a higher gold price as investors abandoned risk. Gold soared above $3,440 on Friday, before slipping on profit-taking.

Gold miners soar after Israel strikes Iran

Shares in AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields hit record highs amid concerns of worsening Middle East conflict
Markets
4 days ago

Middle East tension pushes gold to two-month high

Traders pile into safe-haven assets after Israel’s strike on Iran heightens tension
Markets
5 days ago

Sasol soars as Middle East turmoil lifts oil prices

Attack by Israel on Iranian sites led to the oil price rising as much as 13% on Friday
Companies
5 days ago
