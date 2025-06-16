Markets

Oil prices drop on reports Iran seeks ceasefire with Israel

Iran asks Arab neighbours to press US president Donald Trump to help end hostilities

16 June 2025 - 22:01
by Shariq Khan
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf. File photo: REUTERS
New York — Oil prices fell $1 per barrel on Monday in volatile trading after reports that Iran is seeking an end to hostilities with Israel, raising the possibility of a truce and easing fears of a disruption to crude supplies from the region.

Brent crude futures fell 97c, or 1.3%, to $73.26 a barrel by 1.07pm ET (5.15pm GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 94 cents, or 1.3%, to $72.04 per barrel.

Iran has asked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to press US President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel for an immediate ceasefire in return for Tehran’s flexibility in talks about its nuclear programme, two Iranian and three regional sources told Reuters. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had reported Iran was seeking a truce.

Traders pared bets that bombing by both sides could turn into a broader, regional war that would threaten energy infrastructure, Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger said.

On Friday, oil prices surged more than 7% after Israel began bombing Iran over claims Tehran was close to securing an atomic bomb.

Friday’s surge put oil in “overbought territory” in terms of technical indicators, which is typically followed by a downward move, said Rory Johnston, an energy analyst and founder of the Commodity Context newsletter.

“As I see it, the initial run up in prices on Thursday/Friday was fuelled by a large inflow of speculative cash, which brought us back into overbought spec positioning levels,” he said.

“When you’re in that state, the market is especially vulnerable to sharp liquidations,” he said.

Both Israel and Iran have traded air strikes, including on energy infrastructure, but key oil export facilities have not yet been hit.

“The Israelis have not touched Kharg Island, so that is the story right now,” Mizuho’s Yawger said, referring to the Iranian oil export hub.

He cautioned that any strikes on Kharg Island would likely send oil prices soaring to $90 a barrel.

“It all boils down to how the conflict escalates around energy flows,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, group head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

“So far, production capacity and export capacity have been spared and there hasn’t been any effort on the part of Iran to impair flows through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Electronic interference with commercial ship navigation systems has surged in recent days around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf, which is having an impact on vessels sailing through the region, naval forces said on Monday.

About a fifth of the world’s total oil consumption, or about 18-million to 19-million barrels per day of oil, condensate and fuel, passes through the strait.

Iran, a member of Opec, produces about 3.3-million bpd and exports more than 2-million bpd of oil and fuel.

The spare capacity of Opec+ oil producers to pump more to offset any disruption is roughly equivalent to Iran’s output, according to analysts and Opec watchers.

Stock indices rose on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.90% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.45%.

Reuters

Tehran residents to ‘pay price soon’ after Tel Aviv, Haifa hits, Israel says

Dangers of further escalation loom over a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Canada
World
1 day ago

Iran parliament preparing bill to exit nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Israel began bombing Iran after the IAEA declared last week that Tehran was in violation of its NPT obligations
World
1 day ago

Russia ‘ready to mediate in Iran-Israel conflict’

Kremlin spokesperson says proposal to store Iranian uranium in Russia remains on the table
World
1 day ago

IAEA finds no more damage at Iran enrichment facilities

Nuclear watchdog chief says inspections will continue as soon as safety conditions allow
World
1 day ago

Stocks tumble and oil prices jump after Israel strikes Iran

Crude oil jumped as much as 14% at one point to almost $79 a barrel, before pulling back to about $74
Markets
5 days ago
