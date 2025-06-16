Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent whiplash

16 June 2025 - 22:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The price of oil shot up on Friday after Israel launched an attack on military targets in Iran. At one stage of the day Brent crude had gained 13%, before pulling back. 

Oil prices drop on reports Iran seeks ceasefire with Israel

Iran asks Arab neighbours to press US president Donald Trump to help end hostilities
Markets
1 day ago

Food, power, oil risks could nudge inflation higher in second half of 2025

Headline CPI inflation has surprised to downside but a few factors are likely to push it higher, says Absa analyst
Economy
1 day ago

Sasol soars as Middle East turmoil lifts oil prices

Attack by Israel on Iranian sites led to the oil price rising as much as 13% on Friday
Companies
5 days ago

Stocks tumble and oil prices jump after Israel strikes Iran

Crude oil jumped as much as 14% at one point to almost $79 a barrel, before pulling back to about $74
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Equities wobble as traders watch Middle East ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting fuels ...
Markets
3.
Iran-Israel conflict boosts oil
Markets
4.
Oil prices drop on reports Iran seeks ceasefire ...
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand flirts with 18/$ again
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.