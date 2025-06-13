Shares in AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields hit record highs amid concerns of worsening Middle East conflict
The sense is that neutrals want the Proteas to win or at least push Australia as hard and for as long as they can
The agency says it will help families whose homes were destroyed, through its social relief of distress programme
Business Day TV speaks to Ernst Müller, director at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
Shares in Sasol rise the most in more than a year
Fuel prices could rise by as much as 30-50c/l
Tariff on imports could lure original equipment manufacturers to assemble EVs in SA, agency says
Israeli military sources say the strikes disabled four of Iran’s Russia-made air-defence systems, including one positioned near Natanz, a key Iranian nuclear site
The GR LH2 concept that runs on liquid hydrogen is displayed at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hour
Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss answer stock-related questions and discuss the week’s major market moves.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV spoke to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss answer stock-related questions and discuss the week’s major market moves.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.