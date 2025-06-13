Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth

13 June 2025 - 15:05
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE all share hits record high on sustained GNU ...
Markets
2.
Stocks tumble and oil prices jump after Israel ...
Markets
3.
Rising Middle East tension and weaker dollar lift ...
Markets
4.
Oil climbs after Israel strikes Iran
Markets
5.
Oil slips as traders mull Middle East tension
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.