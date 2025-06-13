Gold miners soar after Israel strikes Iran
Shares in AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields hit record highs amid concerns of worsening Middle East conflict
13 June 2025 - 15:23
The gold price soared above $3,440/oz on Friday, nearing a record high, after Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.
The offensive raised concern about escalating tension in the Middle East, a major oil-producing region, which threatens to add further uncertainty to financial markets...
