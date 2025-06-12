Softer-than-expected US inflation data has boosted the expectation of US rate cuts
It will be hard to find a politician better organised, more driven and less vulnerable than Cape Town’s former mayor
Process is under way to allocate ‘additional guarantees’ to cover R99bn debt redemptions
Build One SA believes the bill will strengthen transparency in the workplace
One of the company’s largest shareholders invests a further A$4.6m to accelerate mine development
Primary driver behind SA’s falling mineral output this year has been the platinum group metals sector
Tariff on imports could lure original equipment manufacturers to assemble EVs in SA, agency says
One survivor escaped first fatal accident of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
At tea time everything was going Australia’s way — and then Ngidi set the place alight and burnt Steve Smith
A reader has noticed more fines issued for speed law infringements on Jozi’s intra-residential roads
Tackling your questions tonight are Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
Business Day TV speaks to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
