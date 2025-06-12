Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton, Grayston

12 June 2025 - 19:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Pexels/Pixabay
Picture: Pexels/Pixabay

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton, Grayston, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE all share hits record high on sustained GNU ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises amid US-China trade deal uncertainty
Markets
3.
Oil slips as markets mull US-China trade talks ...
Markets
4.
Rising Middle East tension and weaker dollar lift ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market darling
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.