Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Southern Palladium game on

Biggest one-day gain in over two months

12 June 2025 - 22:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Shares in Southern Palladium skyrocketed on Thursday after the Australian miner secured nearly R100m in funding to develop its Benwenyama platinum project in SA. The group’s share price closed 33% higher.

Southern Palladium surges after securing funding to ramp up PGM project

One of the company’s largest shareholders invests a further A$4.6m to accelerate mine development
Companies
10 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE all share hits record high on sustained GNU ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises amid US-China trade deal uncertainty
Markets
3.
Oil slips as markets mull US-China trade talks ...
Markets
4.
Rising Middle East tension and weaker dollar lift ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market darling
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.