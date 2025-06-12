Oil slips as traders mull Middle East tension

Houston/Singapore — Oil prices eased on Thursday, reversing gains made earlier in the Asian trading session, as market participants assessed a US decision to move personnel from the Middle East ahead of talks with Iran over the latter’s nuclear-related activity.
Brent crude futures were down 30c, or 0.4%, to $69.47 a barrel at 4.33am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was 23c lower, or 0.3%, at $67.92 a barrel.
A day earlier, both Brent and WTI surged more than 4% to their highest since early April.
US President Donald Trump said the US was moving personnel because the Middle East “could be a dangerous place”. He also said the US would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Iran has said its nuclear activity is peaceful.
Increased tension with Iran has raised the prospect of disruption to oil supplies. The sides are set to meet on Sunday.
“Some of the surge in oil prices that took Brent above $70 a barrel was overdone. There was no specific threat identified by the US on an Iranian attack,” said Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy commodities research at Commonwealth Bank Australia.
Response from Iran was only contingent on US escalation, Dhar said.
“A pull back [in price] makes sense, but a geopolitical premium that keeps Brent above $65 a barrel will likely persist until further clarity on US-Iran nuclear talks is revealed,” he said.
The US was preparing a partial evacuation of its Iraqi embassy and would allow military dependents to leave locations in the Middle East due to heightened security risk in the region, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing US and Iraqi sources.
Iraq is the second-biggest crude producer after Saudi Arabia in oil cartel Opec.
Military dependents can also leave Bahrain, a US official said.
Prices weakened having hit key technical resistance levels during Wednesday’s rally, plus some market participants were betting on Sunday’s US-Iran meeting resulting in reduced tension, said Oanda senior market analyst Kelvin Wong.
Trump has repeatedly said the US would bomb Iran if the two countries cannot reach a deal regarding Iran’s nuclear-related activity including uranium enrichment.
Iran’s defence minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, on Wednesday said Iran would strike US bases in the region if talks failed and if the US initiated conflict.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman on Sunday to discuss Iran’s response to a US proposal for a deal.
Even so, the expectation of a deal were evaporating as Trump had said he was less confident about whether he could convince Iran to stop its nuclear activity, ANZ analysts said in a research note.
Separately, US crude inventories fell 3.6-million barrels to 432.4-million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a draw of 2-million barrels.
Oil slips as traders mull Middle East tension
Increased tension with Iran has raised the prospect of disruption to supplies
Houston/Singapore — Oil prices eased on Thursday, reversing gains made earlier in the Asian trading session, as market participants assessed a US decision to move personnel from the Middle East ahead of talks with Iran over the latter’s nuclear-related activity.
Brent crude futures were down 30c, or 0.4%, to $69.47 a barrel at 4.33am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was 23c lower, or 0.3%, at $67.92 a barrel.
A day earlier, both Brent and WTI surged more than 4% to their highest since early April.
US President Donald Trump said the US was moving personnel because the Middle East “could be a dangerous place”. He also said the US would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Iran has said its nuclear activity is peaceful.
Increased tension with Iran has raised the prospect of disruption to oil supplies. The sides are set to meet on Sunday.
“Some of the surge in oil prices that took Brent above $70 a barrel was overdone. There was no specific threat identified by the US on an Iranian attack,” said Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy commodities research at Commonwealth Bank Australia.
Response from Iran was only contingent on US escalation, Dhar said.
“A pull back [in price] makes sense, but a geopolitical premium that keeps Brent above $65 a barrel will likely persist until further clarity on US-Iran nuclear talks is revealed,” he said.
The US was preparing a partial evacuation of its Iraqi embassy and would allow military dependents to leave locations in the Middle East due to heightened security risk in the region, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing US and Iraqi sources.
Iraq is the second-biggest crude producer after Saudi Arabia in oil cartel Opec.
Military dependents can also leave Bahrain, a US official said.
Prices weakened having hit key technical resistance levels during Wednesday’s rally, plus some market participants were betting on Sunday’s US-Iran meeting resulting in reduced tension, said Oanda senior market analyst Kelvin Wong.
Trump has repeatedly said the US would bomb Iran if the two countries cannot reach a deal regarding Iran’s nuclear-related activity including uranium enrichment.
Iran’s defence minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, on Wednesday said Iran would strike US bases in the region if talks failed and if the US initiated conflict.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman on Sunday to discuss Iran’s response to a US proposal for a deal.
Even so, the expectation of a deal were evaporating as Trump had said he was less confident about whether he could convince Iran to stop its nuclear activity, ANZ analysts said in a research note.
Separately, US crude inventories fell 3.6-million barrels to 432.4-million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a draw of 2-million barrels.
Reuters
Fall in oil price puts Nigeria’s $5bn oil-backed loan from Aramco at risk
Oil slips as markets mull US-China trade talks outcome
Oil firmer as traders await outcome of US-China talks
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Solar without the smoke
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.