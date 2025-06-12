Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: No stopping gold

12 June 2025 - 22:34
Mining companies have been on a tear this week as trade wars, geopolitical tension and uncertainty keep gold prices at record highs. AngloGold was the top performer on Thursday, with Gold Fields and DRDGold next.

