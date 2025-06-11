As investors reassess their asset allocations in a shifting market regime, it may be a good time to challenge some assumptions about emerging markets. Business Day TV spoke to Grant Webster, co-head of emerging market sovereign & foreign exchange within the emerging markets fixed income team at Ninety One. Webster said the difference between emerging market and developed market assets was often overestimated, and debunked some emerging market myths.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Debunking emerging market myths
Business Day TV speaks to Grant Webster, co-head of emerging market sovereign & foreign exchange within the emerging markets fixed income team at Ninety One
