Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Debunking emerging market myths

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Webster, co-head of emerging market sovereign & foreign exchange within the emerging markets fixed income team at Ninety One

11 June 2025 - 19:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

As investors reassess their asset allocations in a shifting market regime, it may be a good time to challenge some assumptions about emerging markets. Business Day TV spoke to Grant Webster, co-head of emerging market sovereign & foreign exchange within the emerging markets fixed income team at Ninety One. Webster said the difference between emerging market and developed market assets was often overestimated, and debunked some emerging market myths.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Firmer dollar saps gold’s strength
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Surge continues
Markets
3.
Gold rises amid US-China trade deal uncertainty
Markets
4.
Oil slips as markets mull US-China trade talks ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market darling
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.