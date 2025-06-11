Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: PPC solid as a rock

11 June 2025 - 19:36
Shares in PPC have gained 20% over the past week as investors welcome the group’s turnaround strategy. Earlier this week, the cement producer reported a “step change” in margins and cash flow which boosted annual earnings.

WATCH: Matias Cardarelli, CEO of PPC, talks strategy as outlook improves

Business Day TV speaks to Matias Cardarelli, CEO of PPC
Companies
2 days ago

PPC’s turnaround strategy delivers ‘step change’ in margins and cash flow

Group’s view of macroeconomic environment remains positive and it expects steady and slow improvements in the coming years
Companies
2 days ago

PPC expects higher earnings as turnaround plan gains pace

Improvement is due to better cost control and savings due to operational efficiencies
Companies
3 weeks ago

PPC board approval for R3bn cement plant sends share price soaring more than 12%

The company first announced its intention to build the new plant in January, subject to feasibility studies and board approval
Companies
2 months ago
