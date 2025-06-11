Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum on a tear

11 June 2025 - 19:27
There’s just no stopping platinum’s recent run, with the metal now having gained in seven of the past eight days. Prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday on signs of shrinking supply and a sustained deficit.

