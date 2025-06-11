JSE all share hits record high on sustained GNU optimism
Record gold prices and the prospect of a lower inflation target have extended SA Inc’s rally
11 June 2025 - 19:09
One year into a coalition government, SA Inc continues to benefit from improved sentiment, with the country’s stock market and benchmark bond sustaining their strong momentum despite persistent headwinds.
On Wednesday, the JSE all share index peaked at a record high of 97,094 points, having gained 27.73% over the past year. SA’s R2030 benchmark bond rallied recently, with the yield reaching a seven-year low of 8.55% last week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.