Omnia share price for the past 10 trading days.
The NPA’s struggles are symptomatic of systemic flaws that need holistic solutions
Minister emphasises competitive advantage in developing alternative power supply
Federal council chair Helen Zille has indicated she is considering running for Joburg mayor
Max Oliva’s long tenure at the grocery wholesaler was marked by both turbulence and transformation
Food, metals and chemical products drive steepest annual decline in more than a year
Business Day TV speaks to Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of Gautrain
The central bank rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 9.75%
Both SA and Australia had top order decisions to make along with the composition of their respective attacks
While the journey is dedicated to grand touring, the thrill of precision driving is also emphasised
Brendan Capstick, portfolio manager at Nedbank Private Wealth, joins Business Day TV to discuss the JSE’s performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth
Brendan Capstick, portfolio manager at Nedbank Private Wealth, joins Business Day TV to discuss the JSE’s performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.