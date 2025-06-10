Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market darling

10 June 2025 - 18:41
Shares in Omnia rose to a three-year high on Tuesday after the group reported stronger annual results earlier in the week, declaring a special dividend for the second consecutive year.

Omnia share price for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Slippery slope

Brent crude price for the past 10 trading days.
Markets
1 hour ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth
Markets
4 hours ago

Firmer dollar saps gold’s strength

Traders are focused on second day of trade talks between the US and China
Markets
12 hours ago

Oil firmer as traders await outcome of US-China talks

The trade talks could pave the way for easing tension and improve fuel demand
Markets
12 hours ago
