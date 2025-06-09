Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments

09 June 2025 - 20:10
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil falls, though US-China trade talks provide a ...
Markets
2.
Gold slips as US-China trade talks dampen demand
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Rand and bonds advance on GDP data
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.