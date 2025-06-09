Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

09 June 2025 - 15:41
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Pexels/Pixabay
Picture: Pexels/Pixabay

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil falls, though US-China trade talks provide a ...
Markets
2.
Gold slips as US-China trade talks dampen demand
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Rand and bonds advance on GDP data
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.