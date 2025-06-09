Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Surge continues

09 June 2025 - 18:40
Amid the rising platinum price, miners of the metal saw their share prices extend a five-day rally on Monday. The best performing platinum miner was Northam Platinum, which, along with Impala and Valterra all gaining more than 5% on the day.

Precious metals and mining index for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Onwards and upwards

Platinum price for the past 10 trading days
Markets
8 hours ago

LatAm currencies approach record high as dollar dips amid US-China trade talks

Washington and Beijing officials meet in London to try to defuse tensions between two economic powerhouses
Markets
9 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold slips as US-China trade talks dampen demand

US nonfarm payrolls report that exceeded expectations has tempered US rate cut hopes
Markets
19 hours ago

Oil falls, though US-China trade talks provide a floor

Investors hope a deal could boost the global economic outlook and fuel demand
Markets
18 hours ago
