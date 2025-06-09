Platinum prices posted their sixth consecutive day of gains on Monday as a global market deficit, caused chiefly by SA miners' restructuring last year, continued to spur demand for the metal. The price has now surged 14.5% over the past week.
Platinum price for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Onwards and upwards
