MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Onwards and upwards

09 June 2025 - 18:35
Platinum prices posted their sixth consecutive day of gains on Monday as a global market deficit, caused chiefly by SA miners' restructuring last year, continued to spur demand for the metal. The price has now surged 14.5% over the past week.

Platinum price for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
LatAm currencies approach record high as dollar dips amid US-China trade talks

Washington and Beijing officials meet in London to try to defuse tensions between two economic powerhouses
9 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
11 hours ago

Gold slips as US-China trade talks dampen demand

US nonfarm payrolls report that exceeded expectations has tempered US rate cut hopes
19 hours ago

Oil falls, though US-China trade talks provide a floor

Investors hope a deal could boost the global economic outlook and fuel demand
18 hours ago

SANDILE MALINGA: World’s best investors share traits with super-forecasters

While some say chaos tends to dominate in systems it is possible to be better than average at predicting
21 hours ago
