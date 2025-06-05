Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital

05 June 2025 - 19:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil falls on increase in Opec+ output
Markets
2.
Gold firmer amid US-China trade uncertainty
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Ninety One airborne after growth
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis of Sibanye-Stillwater, ...
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Raubex on the right track
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.