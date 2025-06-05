Metal remains ‘at the whim’ of Donald Trump’s trade headlines, says City Index senior analyst
Geordin Hill-Lewis cannot ignore his responsibility to ensure the fast-growing city continues to function properly
Accused had absconded after being granted bail in 2019 but was tracked down and rearrested
Former EFF second-in-command now an ordinary MP in former president’s party
Bourse finds that Ayo deprived shareholders of access to important information about the repurchase for nearly two months
While SA’s economy shows resilience, persistent weaknesses and backlogs threaten its long-term potential
Capitec’s growth in high-income clients boosts credit quality and dividend outlook, says FNB analysis
Tesla CEO fires off critical responses on X, saying, ‘Without me, Trump would have lost the election’
Stormers star joins Cameron Hanekom, Deon Fourie and Ruben van Heerden among award winners
Suzuki Motor’s suspension of production of its flagship subcompact is due to rare earth restrictions, say people familiar with the matter
The platinum price gained more than 4.5% on Thursday, the most in about a month. It continues its rise towards $1,140 after analysts said in early March there was likely to be a global deficit of the metal in 2025.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum shooting higher
The platinum price gained more than 4.5% on Thursday, the most in about a month. It continues its rise towards $1,140 after analysts said in early March there was likely to be a global deficit of the metal in 2025.
