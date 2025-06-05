Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum shooting higher

05 June 2025 - 22:02
The platinum price gained more than 4.5% on Thursday, the most in about a month. It continues its rise towards $1,140 after analysts said in early March there was likely to be a global deficit of the metal in 2025.

Mining in ‘technical recession’ as economy falters

Growth slows to 0.1% as manufacturing and mining weigh, despite strong agricultural rebound
2 days ago

STOCKWATCH: SA’s shrinking metal output offers relief to PGM outlook

Platinum rallied 10.78% last week as above ground stocks fell to only three months of cover
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Valterra’s PGM theory for European investors

Anglo is betting that a standalone platinum unit will command a higher value in the market
1 day ago
