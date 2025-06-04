Ninety One Plc was among the JSE's biggest gainers on Wednesday,
Anglo is betting that a standalone platinum unit will command a higher value in the market
Call comes as the committee adopts fiscal framework, opening the way for its adoption by the National Assembly
Former EFF second-in-command now an ordinary MP in former president’s party
SA hosting the first African summit is likely to be a turning point for the tourism and hospitality industry
The RMB/BER business confidence dropped by five points to 40 in the second quarter
Master plan launched in 2021 criticised for failing to deliver
US justice department identifies couple’s pathogen as fungus classified as potential agroterrorism weapon
World No 1 extends his winning run at the Majors to 19 matches and now faces Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokovic
There is plenty to see, buy and taste on a walking tour of Durban’s historic street
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.