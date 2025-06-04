Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig

04 June 2025 - 19:06
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.

