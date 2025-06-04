Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Ninety One airborne after growth

04 June 2025 - 20:48
Ninety One Plc was among the JSE's biggest gainers on Wednesday, with shares in the asset management group rising to a more than seven month high after it reported steady annual growth despite challenging market conditions.

