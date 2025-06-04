Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand back at R17.80

04 June 2025 - 20:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The rand firmed to its best level in a week as investors welcomed a vote of confidence for the GNU, with parliament's finance committee adopting finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s fiscal framework on Wednesday with the support of the ANC and DA.

Parliament’s finance committee adopts Godongwana’s fiscal framework

The fiscal framework is the blueprint of the national budget, which was presented on May 21
National
6 hours ago

Finance committee urges expanded zero-rated food basket

Call comes as the committee adopts fiscal framework, opening the way for its adoption by the National Assembly
National
2 hours ago

Fuel levy increases to proceed as court rejects EFF bid

The ruling puts Godongwana’s plans to raise revenue of R3.5bn into play
National
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: How the budget was paid for in ‘school fees’

Treasury’s lesson was to take the compromises the GNU crafted and turn them into a fiscal framework that still delivers on core promises
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Gold Fields shines
Markets
2.
OECD revises global economic growth down to 2.9%
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis of Sibanye-Stillwater, ...
Markets
4.
Gold firmer amid US-China trade uncertainty
Markets
5.
Oil falls on increase in Opec+ output
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.