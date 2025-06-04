Markets

Gold firmer amid US-China trade uncertainty

Metal climbs as worry over US-China trade relations and global economic concerns boost safe-haven demand

04 June 2025 - 07:32
by Anmol Choubey
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Wednesday as uncertainty over US-China trade relations and global economic concerns boosted safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,361.03/oz by 3.58am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $3,384.20.

“We potentially see dip-buyers coming back into the picture and ... things are still uncertain, especially surrounding the trade relationship between China and US and even in EU and US as well,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda.

Gold is considered a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties.

The US should create the necessary conditions for bilateral relations to get back onto “the right track”, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi told the US ambassador to Beijing on Tuesday.

The White House signalled that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might engage in talks later this week to address the trade disagreements.

Meanwhile, the US announced it would forgo doubling steel and aluminium tariffs on Britain.

Global economic concerns deepened after the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned on Tuesday of sharper-than-expected economic slowdown, as the Trump administration’s trade policies weighed heavily on the US economy.

"[The OECD report] for sure will be another supporting factor to see safe demand being heated up as well from a medium-term perspective,” Wong said.

Economic data showed US job openings rose in April, though layoffs surged to their highest level in nine months, hinting at softening labour market conditions.

Federal Reserve officials reiterated their cautious policy stance on Tuesday, citing risks from trade tension and economic uncertainty.

Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $34.48/oz, platinum was up 0.6% to $1,078.96 and palladium fell 0.5% to $1,005.44.

Reuters

STOCKWATCH: Confidence in Amsa rebounds on government bailouts

Generous state support has provided a temporary reprieve to the steel major's share price decline
Companies
14 hours ago
