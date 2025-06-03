Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis of Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol, Old Mutual and more

Business Day TV speaks to Rob Pietropaolo of Unum Capital

03 June 2025 - 20:50
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Rob Pietropaolo, joint head of trading at Unum Capital, provides technical analysis of Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol, Pan African Resources and Old Mutual

