Generous state support has provided a temporary reprieve to the steel major's share price decline
Gwede Mantashe’s legislative amendments fail to make mining investment attractive
The ruling puts Godongwana’s plans to raise revenue of R3.5bn into play
Former EFF second-in-command now an ordinary MP in former president’s party
Business units are partnering with big churches in search of scale as the group ramps up execution of strategy
Growth slows to 0.1% as manufacturing and mining weigh, despite strong agricultural rebound
The business rescue plan is progressing smoothly, following Robert Gumede’s Vision Consortium’s R2bn settlement of outstanding obligations to the lender group in May
Billionaire Musk in an X post about new bill wrote ‘shame on those who voted for it, you know you did wrong’
‘I’ve been trying to get as much information as I can. They are pumped for it — like we’re pumped for it’
Blacked-up SUV is based on the hi-spec 1.8 Titanium model
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
OECD revises global economic growth down to 2.9%
Oil improves on supply concerns and weaker dollar
Dollar falls and Asian shares improve slightly amid trade worries
Gold slips from near four-week peak as dollar improves
Dollar slides as US manufacturing contracts for third month
