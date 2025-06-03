Markets

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

03 June 2025 - 17:47
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

