Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Raubex on the right track

03 June 2025 - 21:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Shares in construction group Raubex performed best on the JSE on Tuesday, bringing two-day gains to more than 17% after it discredited a whistle-blower’s allegations of corruption and reported a jump in annual earnings.

Raubex salivates at state’s R1-trillion infrastructure budget

The group has been awarded a R2.3bn tender to refurbish parliament
Companies
1 day ago

Raubex puts annual results on hold after whistle-blower report

Construction company to launch an investigation into allegations, which is not expected to affect earnings
Companies
3 weeks ago

Raubex’s earnings boosted by three of its four divisions

The materials handling and mining division is the only one that will report a decrease in operating profit for the year
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold prices lift as worry about tariffs push ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices jump after Opec+ keeps output hike in ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares and dollar fall on ongoing tariff ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Gold Fields shines
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.