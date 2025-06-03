Markets

OECD revises global economic growth down to 2.9%

Group says growth outlook is likely to be even weaker if protectionism increases

03 June 2025 - 15:09
by Leigh Thomas
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Ministerial Council Meeting at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France, June 3, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Ministerial Council Meeting at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France, June 3, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris — Global economic growth is slowing more than expected only a few months ago as the fallout from the Trump administration’s trade war takes a bigger toll on the US economy, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday, revising down its outlook.

The global economy is on course to slow from 3.3% last year to 2.9% in 2025 and 2026, the OECD said, trimming its estimates from March for growth of 3.1% this year and 3.0% next year.

But the growth outlook would likely be even weaker if protectionism increases, further fuelling inflation, disrupting supply chains and rattling financial markets, the Paris-based organisation said in its latest economic outlook.

“Additional increases in trade barriers or prolonged policy uncertainty would further lower growth prospects and likely push inflation higher in countries imposing tariffs,” OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann said as he presented the report.

Bilateral tariffs

If Washington raised bilateral tariffs by an additional 10 percentage points on all countries as compared with the rates in force from mid-May, global economic output would be about 0.3% lower after two years, Cormann said.

“The key policy priorities in this context are constructive dialogue to ensure a lasting resolution to current trade tensions,” he said.

US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements since he took office in January have already roiled financial markets and fuelled global economic uncertainty, forcing him to walk back some of his initial stances.

Last month, the US and China agreed to a temporary truce to scale back tariffs, while Trump also postponed 50% duties on the EU until July 9.

The OECD forecast the US economy would grow only 1.6% this year and 1.5% next year, assuming for the purpose of making calculations that tariffs in place mid-May would remain so through the rest of 2025 and 2026.

For 2025, the new forecast marked a sizeable cut as the organisation had previously expected the world’s biggest economy would grow 2.2% this year and 1.6% next year.

While new tariffs may create incentives to manufacture in the US, higher import prices would squeeze consumers’ purchasing power and economic policy uncertainty would hold back corporate investment, the OECD warned.

US budget deficit

Meanwhile, the higher tariff receipts would only partly offset revenues lost due to the extension of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, new tax cuts and weaker economic growth, it added.

Trump’s sweeping tax cut and spending bill was expected to push the US budget deficit to 8% of economic output by 2026, among the biggest fiscal shortfalls for a developed economy not at war.

As tariffs fuel inflation pressures, the Federal Reserve was seen keeping rates on hold through this year and then cutting the federal funds rate to 3.25-3.5% by the end of 2026.

In China, the fallout from the US tariff hikes would be partly offset by government subsidies for a trade-in programme on consumer goods such as mobile phones and appliances and increased welfare transfers, the OECD said.

It estimated the world’s second-biggest economy, which is not an OECD member, would grow 4.7% this year and 4.3% in 2026, little changed from previous forecasts for 4.8% in 2025 and 4.4% in 2026.

The outlook for the euro area was unchanged from March with growth forecast this year at 1.0% and 1.2% next year, boosted by resilient labour markets and interest rate cuts while more public spending from Germany would buoy 2026 growth.

Reuters

Oil improves on supply concerns and weaker dollar

Iran is set to reject a US nuclear deal proposal that would be key to easing sanctions on the major oil producer
Markets
18 hours ago

Dollar falls and Asian shares improve slightly amid trade worries

The gloomy global trade situation left US futures falling early in the Asian session
Markets
18 hours ago

Gold slips from near four-week peak as dollar improves

Gold gained about 2.7% in the previous session, marking its strongest daily performance in more than three weeks
Markets
18 hours ago

Dollar slides as US manufacturing contracts for third month

On-again, off-again tariffs described as having ‘wreaked havoc on suppliers’ ability to react and remain profitable’
Markets
1 day ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Gold Fields shines

The jump in the gold price boosted the sector on the JSE on Monday, with Gold Fields benefiting most
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold price rises on risk resumption

The gold price gained the most in about a month on Monday
Markets
1 day ago
