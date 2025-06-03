Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Economy takes a toll on rand

03 June 2025 - 21:39
The rand clawed back to R17.87/$ after weakening 0.3% to a worst level of R17.93/$ on Tuesday following the release of Stats SA’s latest GDP data, which pointed to weaker-than-expected economic growth.

