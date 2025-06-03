Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Tuesday, retreating from near a four-week high, as a modest rise in the dollar weighed on the metal, although uncertainty over the US-China trade agreement kept investors cautious and limited bullion’s decline.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,362.57/oz, as of 4.29am GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 8 earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.3% to $3,386.60/oz.
The metal gained about 2.7% in the previous session, marking its strongest daily performance in more than three weeks.
“The dollar recovered slightly and gold came down so it has been inversely correlated at this point of time,” said Brian Lan, MD at GoldSilver Central, Singapore.
However, gold is still closely tracking developments around global trade, and while investors have slightly reduced their positions in gold, it is not to the extent seen in previous instances when tensions appeared to ease, said Lan.
The US dollar index recovered slightly from a six-week low.
Trade-related uncertainty remains a key focus.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to speak this week, the White House said on Monday, days after Trump accused China of violating an agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.
US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium are scheduled to double to 50% on Wednesday, coinciding with the Trump administration’s deadline for countries to submit their best offers in trade negotiations.
The European Commission said on Monday it would make a strong case this week for the US to reduce or eliminate tariffs despite Trump’s decision to double import duties on steel and aluminium.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.9% to $34.12/oz, platinum edged up 0.1% to $1,064.66/oz and palladium was down 0.1% at $986.10/oz.
Gold slips from near four-week peak as dollar improves
Reuters
