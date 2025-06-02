Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth

02 June 2025 - 16:00
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Asian shares and dollar fall on ongoing tariff concern

Markets will be particularly interested to see if Donald Trump goes ahead with a 50% tariff on Wednesday, or backs off as he has done before
Markets
18 hours ago

Oil prices jump after Opec+ keeps output hike in July the same as June’s

The oil cartel is seeking to wrestle back market share and punish over-producers
Markets
18 hours ago

Gold prices lift as worry about tariffs push investors to safe haven

Donald Trump said on Friday he planned to raise tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% from 25%
Markets
18 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers and Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
Markets
3 days ago
