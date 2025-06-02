On-again, off-again tariffs described as having ‘wreaked havoc on suppliers’ ability to react and remain profitable’
The Reserve Bank is keen to seize the low-inflation moment to push ahead with lowering the inflation target
Except for DA-led Cape Town, the country's municipalities are now seen as a blight on economic growth
EFF has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the hike
The group has been awarded a R2.3bn tender to refurbish parliament
A decline in supplier deliveries has pushed the headline PMI lower
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA
At hour-long talks the warring sides also agree to return the remains of 12,000 soldiers
Serbian ensures he’s only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam
Bentayga Speed is the British brand’s most powerful and playful SUV yet
The jump in the gold price boosted the sector on the JSE on Monday, with Gold Fields benefiting most, closing more than 10% higher, bringing its gains for the year to more than 80%.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Gold Fields shines
