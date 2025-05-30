Markets

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers and Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital

30 May 2025 - 15:41
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers and Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital answer stock related questions and discuss the week’s major market moves.

