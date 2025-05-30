Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth

30 May 2025 - 15:28
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold at lowest in more than a week after court ...
Markets
2.
Oil climbs after US court blocks Trump’s tariffs
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rate cut optimism lifts JSE
Markets
5.
Firmer dollar pushes gold weaker
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.